Watch | Sanju Samson does a Dhoni, runs out Liam Livingstone without looking; netizens react
Sanju Samson's no-look run out against Punjab Kings drew comparisons to MS Dhoni's run outs. Samson's run out of Liam Livingstone in the IPL match showcased his skills as a wicketkeeper-batter.
The Rajasthan Royals skipper pulled off a brilliant run out against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The video of Samson's no-look run out was soon shared on the official IPL handle and went viral on social media, with netizens drawing parallels with the way former India captain MS Dhoni has run out batsmen in the past.