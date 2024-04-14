Sanju Samson's no-look run out against Punjab Kings drew comparisons to MS Dhoni's run outs. Samson's run out of Liam Livingstone in the IPL match showcased his skills as a wicketkeeper-batter.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper pulled off a brilliant run out against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The video of Samson's no-look run out was soon shared on the official IPL handle and went viral on social media, with netizens drawing parallels with the way former India captain MS Dhoni has run out batsmen in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place in the 18th over of the match when PBKS batsman Ashutosh Sharma slogged a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal to the leg side for two runs. However, debutant Tanush Kotiyan was quick to the ball and flicked it to deep midwicket. The throw wasn't exactly accurate and Samson had to stretch to get to the ball and then use the pace of the delivery to smash the stumps and take the vital wicket of Liam Livingstone.

Will Sanju Samson make it to India's T20 World Cup squad? Notably, Sanju Samson is among the top contenders for the wicketkeeper-batsman position in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the selectors could announce India's squad for the marquee event during the last week of April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Sanju Samson has often been ignored in India's squad for major ICC events in the past, the Rajasthan Royals skipper is seen as the frontrunner for the wicket-keeper-batsman spot this time around, with Rishabh Pant only just returning to professional cricket after a lengthy injury, while Ishan Kishan may not be considered due to concerns raised by the BCCI in the past.

However, former Australia opener Adam Gilchrist has hinted that Rishabh Pant could find a place in India's World Cup squad along with Sanju Samson. He told Cricbuzz: "I expect Rishabh Pant to be there definitely. And I would take Sanju Samson as well. Kishan is pushing a very good case, no doubt about that. But I think Rishabh Pant, if he is not locked in, he should be locked in," Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

