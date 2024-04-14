KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, arrived in Kolkata with his family to cheer for his team against Lucknow Supergiants.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Last night, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at the Kolkata airport. He was with his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam, Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey and manager Pooja Dadlani ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on April 14.. The afternoon match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans caught a glimpse of the family as they made their way from the airport lounge to waiting vehicles. Security was tight during their arrival. Videos of this moment circulated widely on social media.

As per the videos, Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan exited the airport first. Pooja Dadlani, apparently with her daughter, came next. Finally, it was Shah Rukh and AbRam, surrounded by a large group of security guards. Fans cheered loudly for King Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRK fans reacted on social media as he was seen arriving in Kolkata. “Cannot wait for King Khan at KKR vs LSG," wrote one user. One user was surprised to see the massive security around the actor and his family and wrote, "Look at the security!"

This year, SRK has been regularly visiting cricket grounds to support his team. On March 23, he was spotted at the Eden Gardens cheering for the Knight Riders during their match against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Later on April 3, he celebrated another victory of the Knight Riders over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. Following the win, he went on the field to congratulate his team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, Khan interacted with a number of DC players like Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. Several DC players asked for his autographs, and the Badshah of Bollywood obliged.

Fans outside Mannat on Eid Thousands of Shah Rukh Khan fans earlier gathered outside Mannat, his Mumbai residence, on the occasion of Eid.

The actor shared a video of the gathering from his official handle and wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

