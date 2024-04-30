Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional while speaking about Rishabh Pant, calls Delhi Capitals captain 'winner’
Shah Rukh Khan has said that young players like Rishabh Pant are like his son. He recalled the time when he watched the video of the Delhi Capital captain's car crash.
Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Khan, secured a comfortable victory in the IPL clash against DC on April 29. During the KKR vs DC match at the Eden Gardens, Star Sports released a video on social media. In the video, King Khan is seen speaking about the DC captain.