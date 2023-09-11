Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Shaheen Afridi congratulated Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father and gave the Indian fast bowler a heartwarming message.
Rain may have dampened the pitch, but it couldn't dampen the spirit of camaraderie between India and Pakistan at the recently postponed Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo. Amid the frustration of a game stalled by Sri Lanka's weather, a heartening moment unfolded off the field.
"May Allah bless him always and I wish he will become a new Bumrah one day," Afridi said while congratulating Bumrah.
Earlier in the day, a well-rested Bumrah was prepared to face Babar Azam's team in the second Asia Cup encounter between the countries. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka's unpredictable climate pushed the match to a reserve day. Yet, it was this delay that provided an opportunity for Afridi to make this grand, heartwarming gesture.
The online community couldn't get enough of this sportsmanlike conduct, promptly turning it into a trending topic. It served as a powerful reminder that beyond wickets, sixes, and boundaries, it's moments like these that make cricket more than just a game.