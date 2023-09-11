Rain may have dampened the pitch, but it couldn't dampen the spirit of camaraderie between India and Pakistan at the recently postponed Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo. Amid the frustration of a game stalled by Sri Lanka's weather, a heartening moment unfolded off the field.

India vs Pakistan Live Score Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's star fast bowler, took time out to extend heartfelt congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father. A video capturing this interaction was posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter account. Afridi's gesture, a special gift for Bumrah, marked a notable moment of sportsmanship between the two arch-rivals on the cricket pitch. Last week, Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, celebrated the arrival of their newborn son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer couldn't have been happier. Afridi’s wishes for the child were in line with the joy Bumrah must be feeling. In his own words, he expressed hopes that Bumrah’s son would one day follow in his father's footsteps, leading India’s fast-bowling attack. Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Memes flood social media as rains threaten another Ind vs Pak washout The exchange between Afridi and Bumrah was a sight to behold. Both bowlers, stars in their respective countries and crucial players for their teams were seen sharing a lighter moment, away from the intense rivalry that typically colours Indo-Pak matches.

"May Allah bless him always and I wish he will become a new Bumrah one day," Afridi said while congratulating Bumrah.

Earlier in the day, a well-rested Bumrah was prepared to face Babar Azam's team in the second Asia Cup encounter between the countries. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka's unpredictable climate pushed the match to a reserve day. Yet, it was this delay that provided an opportunity for Afridi to make this grand, heartwarming gesture.

The online community couldn't get enough of this sportsmanlike conduct, promptly turning it into a trending topic. It served as a powerful reminder that beyond wickets, sixes, and boundaries, it's moments like these that make cricket more than just a game.