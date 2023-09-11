Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’

1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaheen Afridi congratulated Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father and gave the Indian fast bowler a heartwarming message.

Shaheen Shah Afridi extended heartfelt congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father.

Rain may have dampened the pitch, but it couldn't dampen the spirit of camaraderie between India and Pakistan at the recently postponed Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo. Amid the frustration of a game stalled by Sri Lanka's weather, a heartening moment unfolded off the field.

India vs Pakistan Live Score

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's star fast bowler, took time out to extend heartfelt congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father. A video capturing this interaction was posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter account. Afridi's gesture, a special gift for Bumrah, marked a notable moment of sportsmanship between the two arch-rivals on the cricket pitch.

Last week, Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, celebrated the arrival of their newborn son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer couldn't have been happier. Afridi’s wishes for the child were in line with the joy Bumrah must be feeling. In his own words, he expressed hopes that Bumrah’s son would one day follow in his father's footsteps, leading India’s fast-bowling attack.

The exchange between Afridi and Bumrah was a sight to behold. Both bowlers, stars in their respective countries and crucial players for their teams were seen sharing a lighter moment, away from the intense rivalry that typically colours Indo-Pak matches.

"May Allah bless him always and I wish he will become a new Bumrah one day," Afridi said while congratulating Bumrah.

Earlier in the day, a well-rested Bumrah was prepared to face Babar Azam's team in the second Asia Cup encounter between the countries. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka's unpredictable climate pushed the match to a reserve day. Yet, it was this delay that provided an opportunity for Afridi to make this grand, heartwarming gesture.

The online community couldn't get enough of this sportsmanlike conduct, promptly turning it into a trending topic. It served as a powerful reminder that beyond wickets, sixes, and boundaries, it's moments like these that make cricket more than just a game.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
