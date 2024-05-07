A cricket fan attempting to take a selfie with Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan on Monday received an unexpected response from the all-rounder, who snubbed the fan and even tried to slap him. A video of the incident, which went viral on the internet, shows Shakib Al Hasan trying to snatch the phone of the person who approached him to click a photograph.

The veteran cricketer recently played for the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC) in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. The incident occurred before the SJDC's match against Prime Bank Cricket Club on Monday in Fatullah.

Before the toss, while the cricketer was in serious discussions with head coach Sheikh Salahuddin and other team members, a fan entered the ground and tried to take a selfie with Hasan. Irritated by the interruption, Shakib attempted to snatch away the fan's phone and gestured as if to beat him. The unexpected reaction from the cricketer surprised and shocked the fan.

His unexpected reaction to the fan received criticism on social media, with a few users declaring the Bangladeshi cricketer ‘arrogant’.

“The worst ever star in cricket history," wrote an X user.

“Achievements nothing.. attitude humongous," wrote another user.

An X user responded to the post by sharing a video and wrote, “Shakib is the most worst cricketer in the history of world cricket."

During the match against Prime Bank, Shakib Al Hasan got out for a golden duck. However, Hasan took the wickets of Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Zakir Hasan to finish with impressive figures of 10-0-42-2.

This is not the first time when a fan has experienced his rude behaviour. The cricketer-turned-politician slapped a fan in January this year during elections in Bangladesh. The incident took place when Hasan went to the polling station to vote. A large crowd surrounded him, given his celebrity status. As he was getting pushed by the crowd, Shakib turned around and slapped the man.

