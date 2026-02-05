Watch: Shehbaz Sharif reveals why Pakistan won't play against India in T20 World Cup: ‘Sports and politics should be…’

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed the reason behind boycotting the IND vs PAK match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to him, it’s Pakistan’s move to support Bangladesh.

“T20 World Cup jo hai, us hawale se hum ne bada wazi stand liya hai ke hum Hindustan ke khilaf jo match hai woh nahi khelenge, kyun ke Pakistan ne kaha ke yeh khel ka maidan hai, yeh siyasat nahi hai. Khel ke maidan mein siyasat bilkul nahi honi chahiye,” the Pakistan PM said in the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

“Hum ne bada soch samajh kar yeh stand liya hai aur is hawale se humein Bangladesh ke saath poori tarah khade hona chahiye,” he said.

In English, the speech could be translated to: “Pakistan has taken a clear and unequivocal stance in the T20 World Cup, stating that it will not play against India. Pakistan maintains that sports and politics should be separate. On this principle, we stand in full solidarity with Bangladesh.”

Social media users have reacted to it. People from both sides of the border have posted mixed reactions.

“Translation: 'We know we can't win on the field, so we are taking a moral victory off the field.'

​It saves you the NRR embarrassment, so honestly, smart move,” came a sarcastic comment.

“True leadership, putting integrity above pressure,” wrote a Pakistani user.

Another user wrote, “I stand with Pakistan. ICC should be ashamed. This is not how you run an organisation.”

“It's funny how a pm of a country is focusing on cricket,” wrote another user

“The ICC should now immediately expel Pakistan without any further consideration. Their drama will end then. Even if there is a loss, it will only happen once, right? At least it will be better for the future. But Pakistan is creating unnecessary drama,” came from another.

“Chal jhootha,” posted another.