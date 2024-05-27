Shreyas Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral | WATCH
Shreyas Iyer leads Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 final. KKR bowlers shine, dismissing SRH for 113 runs. Iyer's Messi-inspired celebration adds to the joy of the team's owners, management, and fans.
Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL trophy for the third time in 10 years with a comprehensive 8-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KKR players, owners, management and fans were all overjoyed with the team's victory at the marquee event. But one aspect of the festivities that caught everyone's eye was skipper Shreyas Iyer's recreation of Argentina captain Lionel Messi's post-Fifa World Cup 2022 victory celebrations.