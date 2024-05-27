Active Stocks
Fri May 24 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.80 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 374.85 0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.60 -0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.50 -0.39%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Shreyas Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral | WATCH
BackBack

Shreyas Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral | WATCH

Livemint

Shreyas Iyer leads Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 final. KKR bowlers shine, dismissing SRH for 113 runs. Iyer's Messi-inspired celebration adds to the joy of the team's owners, management, and fans.

Shreyas Iyer celebrating with KKR players after IPL 2024 final win.Premium
Shreyas Iyer celebrating with KKR players after IPL 2024 final win.

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL trophy for the third time in 10 years with a comprehensive 8-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KKR players, owners, management and fans were all overjoyed with the team's victory at the marquee event. But one aspect of the festivities that caught everyone's eye was skipper Shreyas Iyer's recreation of Argentina captain Lionel Messi's post-Fifa World Cup 2022 victory celebrations.

Notably, after being handed the IPL 2024 trophy by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, Iyer recreated Messi's magical celebration after the FIFA final before finally handing the trophy to Rinku Singh.

Shreyas Iyer says KKR have been ‘flawless’: 

Speaking after the match to broadcasters, Iyer said, “It is pleasing and the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous right from game one, and when we stepped [out] all we demanded from ourselves was to back each other no matter the situation. The game could have gone either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket, SRH, throughout the season."

"Today, we were lucky enough to bowl first and, at the same time, every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they have played throughout the season. They have been simply phenomenal." the KKR skipper added. 

KKR register 8 wicket victory: 

KKR bowlers had a dominating run on Sunday as they dismissed the Sunrisers' batting line-up for 113. Andre Russel was the pick of the KKR bowlers with 3 wickets to his name while Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc took two scalps each.

In reply, KKR lost the early wicket of Sunil Narine but then stitched together a crucial partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Despite losing Gurbaz late in the innings, KKR comfortably won the IPL 2024 trophy with a single from Venkatesh Iyer in the 11th over of the match.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue