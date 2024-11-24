IPL Auction 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s first reaction after Punjab Kings shell out ₹26.75 crore for champion skipper | Watch

Shreyas Iyer became one of the most expensive players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2025 mega auction took place in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Nov 2024, 09:39 PM IST
IPL Auction 2025: Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, was sold for a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.75 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS).
IPL Auction 2025: Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, was sold for a whopping ₹26.75 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS).(AFP)

IPL Auction 2025: Shreyas Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and leading team India batter, was sold for a whopping 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

This deal marked a landmark moment, since Shreyas Iyer emerged as one of the costliest players in IPL auction history.

After intense bidding war between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab-based franchise, the bid finally settled in favour of Punjab Kings in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

Also Read | RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru get back Hazlewood

"Hello everyone. Elated to join the Punjab Kings family. I can't wait to kickstart the season. Looking forward," said 29-year-old Shreyas Iyer in his first reaction.

A video of Shreyas Iyer's comment was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), by Punjab Kings.

Also Read | MI IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: MI buy Trent Boult for ₹12.50 crore

The mega auction, which took place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena on November 25, saw history being created with Rishabh Pant's bid. Rishabh Pant took over the costliest player title shortly after Shreyas Iyer's bid. 

Rishabh Pant sold for record 27 crore

Notably, 27-year-old Rishabh Pant occupies the top spot in the list of most expensive players. The wicket-keeper batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crore.

In order to retain Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals initially exercised its RTM (Right to Match) card at 20.75 crore.

Also Read | SRH IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: SRH acquire Harshal Patel for ₹8 crore

However, a twist in the tale arose after Lucknow Super Giants raised the bid to 27 crore, prompting DC to withdraw. Consequently, Rishabh Pant surpassed the mark set moments earlier by Shreyas Iyer.

Lucknow Super Giants's Shashwat Goenka said, no matter how much you plan, things don’t always work out like that. "This (getting Pant for 27 crore) was very well to our plan. It wasn’t really a magic number; we just wanted a number so that the RTM doesn’t get exercised,” reported Sports Star quoting Goenka.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 09:39 PM IST
