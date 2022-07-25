Watch: Shubman Gill gets dismissed in most bizarre manner during Ind Vs WI ODI
2 min read.03:30 PM ISTLivemint
In the 16th over of the chase, during the second ODI against West Indies, the India batter tried to execute the premeditated 'Dilscoop', but as Gill shuffled across to the off and attempted the scoop, he ended up getting it off the cue end of the bat as the ball flew back to the bowler
India won in the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, as they chased down a 312-run target in 49.4 overs. The win ensured that the Shikhar Dhawan-led side took an unassailable 2-0 win in the three-match series.
Despite India losing captain Shikhar Dhawan early in the run chase of 312 against West Indies in Port of Spain in the 2nd ODI, Shubman Gill looked well set, scoring significant portion of India's opening stand before looking to stitch a crucial second-wicket partnership with Shreyas Iyer.
But before Gill could make further impact, he threw away his wicket to Kyle Mayers in the most bizarre fashion, leaving fans disappointed.
In the 16th over of the chase, the India batter tried to execute the premeditated 'Dilscoop', the one which was introduced to world cricket by Sri Lankan legend Tilakratne Dilshan, but as Gill shuffled across to the off and attempted the scoop, he ended up getting it off the cue end of the bat as the ball flew right back to the bowler.
Gill walked back to the pavilion after scoring 43 off 49, laced with five boundaries.
Watch the video here:
10 deliveries later, Mayers struck yet again, picking his second wicket of the match as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for just nine runs. But Iyer combined with Sanju Samson in superb style to stitch a match-reviving 99-run stand with both scoring their respective half-centuries before Axar Patel added the finishing touches with his knock of 64* runs off 35 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and 5 sixes.
Axar's knock helped India complete the chase with two balls to spare as the two-wicket victory secured the three-match series for the visitors.
In the match, after West Indies opted to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.
Gill looked in good touch as he hit five boundaries during his 49-ball innings to give India a decent start but captain Dhawan found the going tough at the other end. Dhawan was the first to depart with Mayers producing a stunning catch at third man off the bowling of Romario Shepherd.
India had won the opener on Friday by three runs. The final tie will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.