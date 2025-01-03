Shubman Gill rattled by Steve Smith’s clever ploy, Nathan Lyon gets the breakthrough | WATCH

Indian batter Shuban Gill made a comeback in the Indian team for the fifth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The young batter, however, could not make an impact in the match as he was dismissed on just a score of 20, adding to his slew of low scores outside Asia.

More than Gill's dismissal, it was the manner in which he was dismissed that came into question after falling into a trap set by Steve Smith. After getting set on the wicket, Gill got out right on the edge of Lunch, marking more troubles for the Indian team.

Steve Smith's plan to get out Shubman Gill: With just a few minutes left to Lunch, Gill stepped a little bit forward and tapped his bat in order to bide some time and ensure that it would be the last over before the break.

Smith wasn't pleased with Gill's behaviour and was heard saying in the background, “This is bull****,” and went on to add, “Oi, let’s play.”

"You take your time, Smithy, nobody says anything to you." Gill replied to the Aussie veteran.

Marnus Labuschagne who was batting at leg slip jumped in the conversation, saying, "Yeah you do!" and added “Take your time Smithy”. Smith then added a final remark before the next ball, saying “Yeah I will”.

The conversation did what it was meant to do as Gill lost his concentration and stepped out the very next delivery from Nathan Lyon and ended up edging the delivery which went straight into the hands of Smith.

India bundled for 185, Australia seek to take back Border Gavaskar Trophy: Following Gill's dismissal, Virat Kohli lost his wicket soon after the start of the second session. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put on a small partnership, but India's innings soon collapsed on 185.

The loss in Melbourne in the last game means that India are out of the running to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, Jasprit Bumrah's side have a chance of retaining the trophy if they can level the series by beating the Kangaroos in Sydney.