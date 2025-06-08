Watch | Smiles, suitcases and Shubman Gill: Team India arrive in England for five match Test series

Shubman Gill led team Indai have arrived in England for the five match Test series against the hosts starting from 20 June. A new look India side will have the responsibility of taking Indian cricket forward after the sudden retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

BCCI shared a video of Indian cricketers arriving at the airport with smiles on their faces. The video shows players like Sai Sudarshan, Gill himself, Rishabh pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, many other cricketers who are a part of India's 18 man squad for the England series have already arrived in England are currently playing in the 2nd Unofficial Test against the England Lions.

During the first unofficial Test, Karun Nair showed his class with a double century while Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also scored in the 90s. Meanwhile, KL Rahul shone bright with a century in the first innings of the second unofficial Test that is currently underway.

Who plays where during England series? KL Rahul opened the innings for India during the 2nd Unofficial Test, suggesting that the batter could be the player in line to take Rohit Sharma's opening spot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, in such a scenario, young Sai Sudharsan will have to take up the number 3 spot while captain Gill will likely take the number 4 spot, which was previously held by Virat Kohli.

Karun Nair is also likely to be a part of the playing XI against England could find a berth in the top 5.