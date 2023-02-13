Watch: Smriti Mandhana reacts on becoming most expensive player for WPL 2023, to play for RCB
- Reacting on being the costliest player in the WPL 2023 bidding, she could not control her reaction and the left-handed batter can be seen all delighted, with all her teammates cheering besides her.
In the opening bid of first ever Women's Premier League, India's star player and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore -- $415,000 approx. This is the hightest bid by any franchise in the WPL 2023 auction as of yet.
