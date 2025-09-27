Watch: Suryakumar Yadav consoling Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage on his father's demise wins hearts online

A video of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav consoling Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage after the Super Four match between the two sides has won hearts on social media.

The match was an intense encounter, with both sides crossing the 200-run-mark and a super over acting as the decider. However, the intense on-field competition did not dent the warmth among the players of the two sides.

In the viral video, Yadav can be seen talking with and later hugging Wellalage, 22, who learnt about his father's death during Sri Lanka's last group stage match against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 18.

Despite returning to Sri Lanka after the news, Wellalage, showing his undeterred spirit, soon returned to his side and continued playing.

Wellalage's father, Suranga, died of a heart attack at the age of 54.

A thriller worthy of a final Following India's nail-biting Super Over win against Sri Lanka, Yadav lauded the team's character, highlighted the contributions of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in the middle-order, and praised Arshdeep Singh's composure under pressure during the decisive Super Over, in which the Indian pacer restricted Sri Lanka to just two runs.

What was supposed to be a dead rubber turned out to be perhaps the most thrilling match of the tournament, with both sides crossing the 200-run mark and SL's Pathum Nissanka evening managing to add a century to his collection. While Indian bowling was beaten to the pulp, some solid performances from middle-order batters and heading into the final against Pakistan unbeaten are two massive positives.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end. To have that start with the bat, and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, and taking that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence, which was good to see."