India, in a thrilling showdown at Providence Stadium on August 8, bounced back with a resounding 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI match. Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the star of the match with an explosive 83 runs off just 44 balls, setting the foundation for India's pursuit of 160 runs.

The game's excitement was palpable as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a challenging start, unfortunately departing with just 1 run. This early setback, however, didn't deter the Men in Blue. Surya's blazing partnership with Tilak Varma, who showcased his talent with an unbeaten 49, propelled India forward. India's chase was ignited by Surya's electrifying batting display, which left West Indies struggling to contain his onslaught. As Surya and Tilak forged a formidable partnership, the pressure shifted back to the West Indies bowlers.

Captain Hardik Pandya's powerful finishing touch, sealed with a maximum, secured the victory for India, marking their first win in the five-match T20I series. With this triumph, India narrowed the series gap to 2-1, keeping their hopes alive.

Earlier in the day, West Indies had a competitive start as openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King kept the runs flowing. Axar Patel's spin, however, proved to be the turning point for the hosts, taking the pivotal wicket of Mayers. Kuldeep Yadav then masterfully weaved his magic, causing havoc in the West Indies lineup and snagging crucial wickets.

Notably, Nicholas Pooran's fiery performance had West Indies in a good position, but Kuldeep's spin brilliance halted his rampage. Mukesh Kumar's well-executed bowling also earned a key wicket, further denting the West Indies' progress.

Rovman Powell, West Indies' rising star, played an instrumental role in the final overs, fiercely attacking the Indian bowlers. His thunderous hits, including towering sixes, propelled West Indies to a competitive score of 159/5.

Ultimately, India's victory was a collective effort, with both experienced players and new faces contributing significantly.