comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 09:45:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.2 0.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.3 -0.7%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.95 0.45%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 413.75 -0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.75 0.28%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive knock leads India to victory, keeps Men in Blue alive in T20 series
Back

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive knock leads India to victory, keeps Men in Blue alive in T20 series

 1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India secured a thrilling 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI, with Suryakumar Yadav shining with 83 runs.

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)Premium
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

India, in a thrilling showdown at Providence Stadium on August 8, bounced back with a resounding 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI match. Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the star of the match with an explosive 83 runs off just 44 balls, setting the foundation for India's pursuit of 160 runs.

The game's excitement was palpable as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a challenging start, unfortunately departing with just 1 run. This early setback, however, didn't deter the Men in Blue. Surya's blazing partnership with Tilak Varma, who showcased his talent with an unbeaten 49, propelled India forward.

India's chase was ignited by Surya's electrifying batting display, which left West Indies struggling to contain his onslaught. As Surya and Tilak forged a formidable partnership, the pressure shifted back to the West Indies bowlers.

Captain Hardik Pandya's powerful finishing touch, sealed with a maximum, secured the victory for India, marking their first win in the five-match T20I series. With this triumph, India narrowed the series gap to 2-1, keeping their hopes alive.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya is failing as a captain because…Parthiv Patel raises questions, draws comparison with Gujarat Titans

Earlier in the day, West Indies had a competitive start as openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King kept the runs flowing. Axar Patel's spin, however, proved to be the turning point for the hosts, taking the pivotal wicket of Mayers. Kuldeep Yadav then masterfully weaved his magic, causing havoc in the West Indies lineup and snagging crucial wickets.

Notably, Nicholas Pooran's fiery performance had West Indies in a good position, but Kuldeep's spin brilliance halted his rampage. Mukesh Kumar's well-executed bowling also earned a key wicket, further denting the West Indies' progress.

Also Read: Ashwin bats for THIS emerging superstar, wants to see him as India’s ‘contingency plan’ for T20 World Cup

Rovman Powell, West Indies' rising star, played an instrumental role in the final overs, fiercely attacking the Indian bowlers. His thunderous hits, including towering sixes, propelled West Indies to a competitive score of 159/5.

Ultimately, India's victory was a collective effort, with both experienced players and new faces contributing significantly. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout