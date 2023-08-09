Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive knock leads India to victory, keeps Men in Blue alive in T20 series1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
India secured a thrilling 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI, with Suryakumar Yadav shining with 83 runs.
India, in a thrilling showdown at Providence Stadium on August 8, bounced back with a resounding 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI match. Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the star of the match with an explosive 83 runs off just 44 balls, setting the foundation for India's pursuit of 160 runs.
Captain Hardik Pandya's powerful finishing touch, sealed with a maximum, secured the victory for India, marking their first win in the five-match T20I series. With this triumph, India narrowed the series gap to 2-1, keeping their hopes alive.
Earlier in the day, West Indies had a competitive start as openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King kept the runs flowing. Axar Patel's spin, however, proved to be the turning point for the hosts, taking the pivotal wicket of Mayers. Kuldeep Yadav then masterfully weaved his magic, causing havoc in the West Indies lineup and snagging crucial wickets.
Notably, Nicholas Pooran's fiery performance had West Indies in a good position, but Kuldeep's spin brilliance halted his rampage. Mukesh Kumar's well-executed bowling also earned a key wicket, further denting the West Indies' progress.
Rovman Powell, West Indies' rising star, played an instrumental role in the final overs, fiercely attacking the Indian bowlers. His thunderous hits, including towering sixes, propelled West Indies to a competitive score of 159/5.
Ultimately, India's victory was a collective effort, with both experienced players and new faces contributing significantly.