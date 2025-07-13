Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Harbhajan Singh troll Rohit Sharma’s ‘woh’ habit in viral video

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s habit of forgetting things has gone too far and has now become a topic of discussion in cricketing circles. Rohit often forgets the topic of conversation midway and uses the words ‘yeh’ and ‘woh’ to cover up his forgetfulness.

During a recent appearance by India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty on the Who’s the Boss podcast, the cricketer was asked to repeat a line in the voices of various characters. The podcast is hosted by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

The batter was asked to repeat the line, “chewing chabane ka aur ball udane ka” (chew the chewing gum and hit the ball), in different styles. Surya repeated it in the style of Paresh Rawal’s famous character Babu Bhaiya from the film Hera Pheri.

Afterwards, Harbhajan asked the India T20 skipper to repeat the same line in the style of Rohit Sharma, to which Surya replied, “Uske liye to stump mic lana padega” (We will need a stump mic for that).

Devisha did not miss the chance to join in and immediately said, “Woh chabane ka aur woh udane ka” (Chew that and hit that).

“Isko karne ke liye kitna woh lagta hai na, mujhse pucho” (Ask me how much ‘woh’ is needed to do this), she added.

Notably, Rohit had famously forgotten his words during a press conference after the Champions Trophy 2025, using the word “woh” while comparing the win at this year’s event to the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli on Rohit Sharma's forgetfullness: Even before Rohit Sharma's famous ‘wo’ dialogues came to the fore, Virat Kohli had talked about how the cricketer keeps forgetting his possessions in an episode with podcaster Gaurav Kapoor.