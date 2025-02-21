Shubman Gill was at his best in the Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh, hitting his 8th ODI century and helping the Men in Blue post a total of 229 runs with 6 wickets in hand. The young right-hander has only got better since being handed the vice-captaincy, hitting 4 consecutive half-centuries in as many innings.

After a blistering start to the innings, captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed with the team on 69 in the 10th over. From there, Gill stitched together a partnership with Virat Kohli that lasted until the 23rd over, but despite wickets falling at the other end, the right-hander continued to hold one end together.

Ultimately, it was Gill's partnership with KL Rahul that took India over the line, the right-hander remaining not out on 101 in an innings that featured two sixes and nine boundaries.

Taskin Ahmed's gesture during the century: Shubman Gill reached his century on the 2nd ball of the 46th over after hitting the ball to the off side for a quick single. However, a new video has emerged on social media showing Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed smiling and asking the fielder to hold his throw as Gill completed his single.

Taskin's gesture has left netizens puzzled, with some users calling it a 'good gesture', while others said the Bangladesh pacer only stopped the fielder because Gill would have eventually reached his mark and throwing the ball would have only led to overthrows.

"I js noticed that he bowler asked the fielder to stop the throw and smiled" wrote one user on X

“A common practice when you are not backing up the throw you ask your fielder to not throw unnecessary and give extra runs ! Nothing to be noticed here !” another user replied to the original poster.