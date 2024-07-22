WATCH | Team India departs for T20, ODI series in Sri Lanka

Indian men's cricket team reached the Mumbai airport on Monday from where they are scheduled to take a flight to fly out to Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20 series. Among the notable mentions to be seen on the airport were India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh.

Notably, the T20I series will begin on July 27 and last till August 7, where the Men in Blue will play 3 matches in each period in both those formats. The series has received renewed attention, given that this will be the first time when Gautam Gambhir will be in coach's chair.

Surya Kumar Yadav will lead the Indian squad in the T20 cricket while Rohit Sharma will take charge during the 50 over leg of the tournament. While Rohit and Kohli had reportedly made themselves available for selection at the last moment, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest.

Meanwhile chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed today that spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who was omitted from India's ODI squad has not been dropped and has instead been given a break.

Speaking at a press conference today along with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar said, “It would have been really pointless to take both Axar and Jaddu for a three-match series…He has had a terrific World Cup. Not at all dropped. Either of them wouldn't have featured in games had we taken him. There's a big test season coming up. I think probably we should have clarified it when the squad was announced. He is still part of the format. He is a very important player for us.”

India's squad for Sri Lanka series: T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.