Watch: Guess who paid a surprise visit to team India dressing room before New Zealand T20 in Ranchi1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:08 PM IST
In a video posted to social media on Thursday by BCCI, Dhoni is seen mingling with players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav
A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed treasured cricketer Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni paying a surprise visit to the dressing room of Indian cricket team prior to the opening T20 encounter of the three-match series against New Zealand.
