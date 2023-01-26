A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed treasured cricketer Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni paying a surprise visit to the dressing room of Indian cricket team prior to the opening T20 encounter of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Thala Dhoni met with the Indian cricket team players. In a video posted to social media on Thursday by BCCI, Dhoni is seen mingling with players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.

It's important to note that the first T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday at Ranchi, which also happens to be MS Dhoni's hometown.

The Indian squad will play a three-match T20 series against New Zealand starting on Friday in Ranchi as a prelude to their blockbuster Test series against Australia.

Hardik Pandya, who guided a 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka earlier this will once again be the skipper for the T20 team against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav will receive an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur on 2 February. The team's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami are being rested.

Prithvi Shaw from Mumbai, who returned to the team after a string of outstanding displays in domestic cricket, including a record-breaking 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, is another welcome inclusion.

