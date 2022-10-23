Watch: Thrilled Rohit Sharma lifts Kohli on shoulder after win over Pakistan in 2022 T20I World Cup2 min read . 10:17 PM IST
- Sharma was so emotional while lifting Kohli on his shoulders that he didn't bother if he might suffer an injury.
Jubilant, excited and emotional Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was on another level of happiness on 23 October after India took revenge of 2021 T20I World Cup defeat against Pakistan.
Soon after India won the match in an action-packed thriller match in Melbourne, Sharma ran to the ground and lift the spectacular Virat Kohli on his shoulder, who not only gave Indian the Diwali gift but also kept the Indian hopes alive of bringing back the World Cup country has been waiting for past 15 years.
The Indian star batter scored a crucial unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls, with six 4s and four 6s during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.
Despite India losing initial wickets, as skipper Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and power hitter Suryakumar Yadav were back to pavilion within 6 overs, Kohli set the partnership of 113 runs with Pandya -- who scored 40 runs, which led India to a winning streak.
Speaking to the reporters, Indian skipper too boasted about Kohli, saying Kohli returned to his form and its a good news for India. With Kohli at the crease, he still had belief that India can win the match.
“From the situation we were in, it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock," he said.
However, Kohli on being asked how he felt after the match, said. “It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened." He also bagged the Player of the Match award for his dynamic innings.
He also considered his innings as the best one under pressure. But, continued to say that the tournament has just begun.
Soon after the sensational knock, that led India win the crucial match against Pakistan, Kohli's better-half and Bollywood actress Anuskha Sharma wrote an emotional post on social media site Instagram, saying, "Your (Virat Kohli) strength is contagious."
Following the win, and Kohli's spectacular performance, ICC too took to Instagram and wrote, “Everybody is a @virat.kohli fan (sis)."
Earlier, Pakistan too lost its initial wickets but Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed set the momentum and helped their team reach 159 in 20 overs. India's Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya clinched 3 wickets each. Mohd Shami also took two wickets and B Kumar clinched a wicket.