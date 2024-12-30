WATCH | Travis Head unrolls new celebration after Rishabh Pant wicket, netizens ask ’What’s this about?’

After giving the Indian team a lot of headaches with his bat in recent matches, Travis Head is now causing the Indian batsmen problems with his spin bowling. On the 5th day of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Head was brought in by skipper Pat Cummins to tempt Yashasvi Jaiswal or Rishabh Pant into playing some big shots. Cummins' tactic worked as Pant played the big shot off Head and eventually lost his wicket on 30.

Soon after Pant's wicket, Head unveiled a new celebration with his hands that confused many online. Netizens wondered why Head was celebrating the wicket in this way and what it could mean.

Netizens react to Travis Head celebration: "Why is he showing to Australian players!!" wrote one user

“What does that sign means. What is Travis Head doing?” wrote another user

One user on X wrote, “Travis is smart. He is putting ICT players in a tricky position even while sledging. They cannot imitate this in public even if we draw/win the match. Of all, I hope KL won't do it.” Yet another user added

Why was Rishabh Pant wicket important? Australian pace carnage had led to India losing 3 quick wickets of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on Day 5 at just a score of 33. From there on Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted throughout the 2nd session of the day and gave India the confidence that they could draw this game with relative ease. However, with Pant getting out after facing over 100 deliveries, Aussies were able to crawl back in the match.

