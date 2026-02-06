Watch video: Fans give hero's welcome as RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, reach Vadodara hotel after winning WPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) received a hero’s welcome at their hotel in Vadodara after winning the second Women's Premier League title. PTI has just shared a video of the same. This was RCB’s 3rd title in 3 years.

Smriti Mandhana led from the front as RCB sealed a 6-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals to lift the WPL 2026 trophy. DC, after reaching the WPL final for the 4th consecutive time, failed to reach the finish line once again.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while chasing their 2nd WPL title on 5 February, had to score 204. Bengaluru reached the target with 2 balls left. The team, led by Smriti Mandhana, drew level with the Mumbai Indians on two championships.

Led by captain Jemimah Rodrigues with 57 from 37 balls, Delhi posted 203/4 after batting first. She was supported by Laura Wolvaardt’s 44 and Chinelle Henry’s unbeaten 35 from 15 balls.

RCB recovered from an early setback through a decisive 165-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. Mandhana struck a fluent 87 with 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Radha Yadav finished the chase with calm boundaries in the final over. Mandhana secured the Orange Cap with 377 runs while Sophie Devine claimed the Purple Cap.

Virat Kohli's message RCB legend Virat Kohli celebrated the victory. After an 18-year drought, the franchise managed to win 3 titles in 3 years.

"Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To Smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans," he wrote on Instagram.

One fan replied, “Our girls did it once again! Congratulations to you too, Champ.”

“History repeated,” wrote another fan.

“We were happy, but someone else was happier than us! Who knows the price of the trophy more than that person?” another RCB fan wrote.

One fan reminded Kohli of the upcoming IPL 2026: “King.... Manifesting the same moment.”

After RCB Women's back-to-back victory in WPL, it will be RCB Men's turn to defend the IPL trophy and add one more feather to their cap.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also posted about the victory on her Instagram Stories.

“RCB Women do it again. History repeated,” the Bollywood actress wrote.

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to congratulate the team.

“Heartiest congratulations to the RCB women’s WPL team. Two championships in succession. Well deserved and well won. Motivation to the RCB Men’s team as well to retain the trophy,” he wrote.