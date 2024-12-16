Watch viral video: ’Abbe, sar mein kuch hain?’ Rohit Sharma loses cool on Akash Deep during IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma is known to be a no-nonsense guy when he is on the field. A similar thing happened on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba on Monday after the India captain lost his cool on pacer Akash Deep.

The incident took place on the 114th over of the Australian innings when the Bengal pacer bowled a wayward wide delivery, landing outside the pitch, that needed a stretched Rishabh Pant to his left from preventing it to go to the boundary.

Visibly annoyed, Rohit shouted at Akash Deep, saying, “Abbe, sar mein kuch hai? (Are you bowling with your mind?)”. As a result, the stump mic caught Rohit's words, leaving the commentators in splits.

As far as the match is concerned, more than two sessions were lost due to rain for the second time in the ongoing Test. After only 13.2 overs were possible on Day 1, close to 30 overs were possible on the third day with as many as six interruptions.

Earlier, Australia added 40 runs to their overnight score of 405/7 on Monday morning. The final three wickets were distributed among Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. In reply, India were reeling at 51/4 when stumps were drawn on the third day.

Jasprit Bumrah defends India bowlers Bumrah, who leads the bowling chart in the BGT 2024-25 with 18 wickets so far, defended the Indian attack amid chatter that he is not getting adequate support from fellow bowlers.

"As a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition so it's my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them so I am trying to help them," said the owner of 191 Test wickets in just 43 Tests. "Everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways so this is the journey that you'll have to go through," he added.

Bumrah rejected suggestions that India's poor first innings scores were putting more pressure on the bowlers and on him. "We have 11 players, it's not like that. I don't look at it that I have to do extra (work). As I said, we are a new team, a lot of new players have come into the side. We have to be considerate and give them that cushion that they will learn from experience," he said.

