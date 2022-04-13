It is not always about the runs he makes or the catches he takes, MS Dhoni always brings a lot more to the game when he is playing for IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former team India captain's strategic mind and experiences over the years have proven to be invaluable assets for the CSK. And this time, his decision to make some last-minute fielding changes during the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 match brought about the downfall of Virat Kohli's team.

Watch Video:

The RCB lost its captain Faf du Plessis very early on and the Kohli's had to shoulder the responsibility to build the game. The team was chasing the target of 217 set by CSK.

When CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was on his mark to start the 5th over, Dhoni was seen waving to the fine-leg fielder to move to his left, closer to where a deep square-leg fielder would stand.

Following this, the ball from Mukesh was short and hit Kohli's pad. Now, Kohli, almost had no idea that the fielder had moved squarer, hit the ball straight down to the deep square leg where Shivam Dube standing. Shivam ended Kohli's innings with a brilliant catch.