It is not always about the runs he makes or the catches he takes, MS Dhoni always brings a lot more to the game when he is playing for IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former team India captain's strategic mind and experiences over the years have proven to be invaluable assets for the CSK. And this time, his decision to make some last-minute fielding changes during the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 match brought about the downfall of Virat Kohli's team.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}