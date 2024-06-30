Watch: Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh break into Bhangra to celebrate win in T20 World Cup 2024
Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rinku Singh were seen grooving to Daler Mehendi's iconic Punjabi number 'Tunak Tunak Tun' in the centre of the ground. For most, it was joyous to see Kohli break a leg after a tough T20 campaign.
The Indian cricket team's historic win on Saturday has set the whole country grooving. The visuals from ground after the victory showed Indian players hugging each other emotionally, celebrating an ICC trophy after a long wait of 13 years.