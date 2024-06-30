Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rinku Singh were seen grooving to Daler Mehendi's iconic Punjabi number 'Tunak Tunak Tun' in the centre of the ground. For most, it was joyous to see Kohli break a leg after a tough T20 campaign.

The Indian cricket team's historic win on Saturday has set the whole country grooving. The visuals from ground after the victory showed Indian players hugging each other emotionally, celebrating an ICC trophy after a long wait of 13 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The videos shared by the ICC also showed a usually reticent outgoing coach Rahul Dravid holding the trophy and letting everything out. Dravid, "The Wall" of game who could not win a World Cup in his long-playing career, usually guards what's going on inside him. He did not do it on Saturday.

But it was perhaps another video that made India wipe their tears of joy for a moment and dance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rinku Singh were seen grooving to Daler Mehendi's iconic Punjabi number 'Tunak Tunak Tun' in the centre of the ground. For most, it was joyous to see Kohli break a leg after a tough T20 campaign.

It was more emotional because Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 internationals after being awarded the "Player of the Match" for his crucial 76 runs off 59 balls.

In the videos, Kohli was also seen hugging a teary-eyed Rohit Sharma, who also later announced his retirement from the format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a press conference, Sharma said, "This has to be the greatest time I can say that. It's only because how desperately I wanted to win this. So, all the runs, all the runs that I've scored in all these years, I think it does matter, but I'm not big on stats and all of that."

For India, the win against South Africa came seven months after their heartbreak at the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad where a clinical Australia held the team's blitzkrieg.

On Saturday, South Africa's batting almost stopped a billion hearts and brought match to their favour. But Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh pulled the win back from the jaws of defeat and ended the trophy drought for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

