Watch: Virat Kohli hugs woman at crowded Bhubaneswar airport after IND vs ENG 2nd ODI; who is she?

Virat Kohli returned to cricket in the India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match on February 9 after missing the 1st ODI due to a niggle. The match took place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. His return to ODI cricket was not eventful as he scored just 5 runs off 8 balls. However, his gesture at the Bhubaneswar airport on the following day has won many hearts.

The Indian cricket team was travelling to Ahmedabad. Since Cuttack does not have an airport, the Men in Blue travelled via the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in unique list

At the crowded airport, Kohli spotted a woman in the crowd, smiled, evaded security and hugged her warmly. A viral video of the moment led to speculation about her identity. While many wondered if she was a lucky fan, some claim she is a close relative.

Advertisement

This is not the first time King Kohli has made such a gesture to his friends. In January, during a Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat met his old friend Shavez and his son Kabir. Returning to domestic cricket after a decade, Kohli had a disappointing outing in Ranji but remained composed.

Will Virat Kohli return to form? India have already won the ODI series against England by clinching the first two matches in the 3-ODI series. However, Ahmedabad will be Virat Kohli’s chance to get back into runs.

Advertisement

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who had also been struggling to get runs, returned to form in the 2nd ODI. Rohit scored 119 off 90 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes.

Indian cricket fans will be eager to see how Virat performs on February 12. Kohli must return to form as India will travel to Dubai next for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read | 4 records Virat Kohli can break during IND vs ENG ODI series

The elite ODI tournament starts on February 19, with Pakistan playing against New Zealand. India will play their first match against Bangladesh on the following day.