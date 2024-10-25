Watch: Virat Kohli in utter disbelief after being dismissed cheaply against New Zealand

Virat Kohli managed a 70-run performance in the 2nd Test against New Zealand, which could enhance his confidence. Nevertheless, he faced a setback when a full toss from Mitchell Santner knocked his stumps, leaving him in shock.

Updated25 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Virat Kohli being disappointed after dismissal in Pune
Virat Kohli being disappointed after dismissal in Pune(Twitter/X)

Virat Kohli hasn't been in the peak of his Test batting prowess this year but a 70-run knock against New Zealand would have certainly bolstered the veteran batter's confidence. When Kohli took to the crease during 2nd Test match in Pune, the 36-year-old batter failed miserably when he tried to pick off from where he left in the last tet match.

Notably, Kohli tried to sweep a full toss from Mitchell Santner only for the ball to hit his stumps and leaving the veteran batter in disbelief.

 

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
