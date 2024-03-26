Virat Kohli was the star batter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased the 177-run target set by Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25. His 77 off 49 balls in the IPL match earned him the Player of the Match and led to much discussion about his form.

Earlier, there was a discussion between Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen about India’s probables for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Pietersen spoke about Kohli being an ambassador of cricket in the tournament.

“The World Cup is happening in the USA. India are playing Pakistan in New York. You’d want someone like a Virat Kohli to help the game grow," Pietersen said.

Shastri, however, had a different perspective on it. The former Indian coach said it was not about growing the game but about winning the cup.

“It’s not about growing the game, it’s about winning the competition. The game will grow wherever it needs to grow. What I’m trying to say is no baggage. And India won in the 2007 T20 World Cup with a young side. You want youth. You want flamboyance. You want that dash," he said.

Now, it seems Virat Kohli managed to hear about the buzz around him. His comment during the post-match ceremony indicated that he was aware of the conversation between Shastri and Pietersen.

“I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I’ve still got it, I guess," Kohli said.

“I think you do," prompt came Harsha Bhogle’s reply.

‘I don’t play for these Caps anymore’

With his 77, the RCB superstar reached another milestone in his career. He became the first Indian and overall only third player to hit 100 50+ scores in T20 cricket. At the same time, he received the Orange Cap, given to the batter with the highest runs in the tournament.

“I don’t play for these Caps anymore. That’s the promise I can give here. I’ll keep turning up and keep trying my best," Kohli said.

