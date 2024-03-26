RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli shuts critics, says ‘I've still got it, I guess’
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's 77-run knock for RCB in IPL sparked debate on his T20 World Cup selection. Shastri wants a team focused on winning, while Pietersen values Kohli's experience for promoting the game.
Virat Kohli was the star batter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased the 177-run target set by Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25. His 77 off 49 balls in the IPL match earned him the Player of the Match and led to much discussion about his form.
