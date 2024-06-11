Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma burst into laughter as Pakistan display poor fielding in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match was an absolute thriller as the Rohit Sharma-led team snatched away the victory to maintain its dominance in the ICC tournaments. As expected, the India vs Pakistan match took many turns, and the hearts of the cricket fans on both sides kept beating faster till the final ball of the game. Even though India vs Pakistan match put immense pressure on both players, the Indian side didn't lose its calm, and that was visible from one moment in the game when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma burst out in laughter over Pakistan's fielding mix-up.