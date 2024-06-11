India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match was an absolute thriller as the Rohit Sharma-led team snatched away the victory to maintain its dominance in the ICC tournaments. As expected, the India vs Pakistan match took many turns, and the hearts of the cricket fans on both sides kept beating faster till the final ball of the game. Even though India vs Pakistan match put immense pressure on both players, the Indian side didn't lose its calm, and that was visible from one moment in the game when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma burst out in laughter over Pakistan's fielding mix-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred during the 19th over of Indian innings, when the Rohit Sharma-led team was staring at a low score finish and every run was important. Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a full toss, which Mohammed Siraj sliced to deep cover and took a single with Arshdeep Singh. The batters wanted to take another run, but the fielder already had the ball.

As the fielder threw the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to grab, providing a chance for Indian batters to steal one more single from overthrow. The incident left Pakistan captain Babar Azam dismayed, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, sitting in the Indian dugout, were in splits.

Here's the video of the incident

Apart from fun, the Indian faced some serious questions against Pakistan as their batting order couldn't do that well on the pitch of the New York. Captain Rohit Sharma spoke on the dismal batting performance by the team credited his bowlers for winning the game against Pakistan.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job," Rohit Sharmasaid.

"Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," he added.

