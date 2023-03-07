With the country celebrating the festival of colours, Indian cricket team's superstar batter Virat Kohli and powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 7 March wished their fans 'Happy Holi' to all. Also, Indian skipper and other players too celebrated Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test vs Australia.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli -- his face filled with of colours of joy, wrote, "Happy Holi to all."

Happy Holi to all 🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AHWWLI1ojl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2023

Kohli also shared the same image, along with Ravindra Jadeja, on Instagram. Earlier, the Indian Cricket team began their Holi celebrations on their team bus in Ahmedabad on the eve of Holi. They celebrated Holi on the way back to the hotel from training at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shared a similar image on Instagram.

On 7 March, another young cricketer Shubhman Gill shared the video of the team celebrating the festival of colours.

Currently, the Indian team are leading 2-1 in the 4-Test series, however, Australia bounced back from a 0-2 scoreline to beat India in Indore by 9 wickets. In case India win the final Test, they will be assured of a place in the World Test Championship final that will be held in London in June.