Watch | Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, others celebrate Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test vs Australia1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:25 PM IST
- Currently, the Indian team are leading 2-1 in the 4-Test series, however, Australia bounced back from a 0-2 scoreline to beat India in Indore by 9 wickets.
With the country celebrating the festival of colours, Indian cricket team's superstar batter Virat Kohli and powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 7 March wished their fans 'Happy Holi' to all. Also, Indian skipper and other players too celebrated Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test vs Australia.
