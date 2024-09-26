Team India is preparing for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh starting September 27 in Kanpur. BCCI shared a fun practice video featuring players like Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli, highlighting their camaraderie and training ahead of the match.

Team India is in Kanpur for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, which starts on September 27. To warm up Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of Indian players enjoying their practice session at the Green Park Stadium.

The video starts with Ravindra Jadeja talking to the camera while pointing at Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja uses a fake foreign accent to call Yadav, “Local boy! Man from Kanpur!" To that, Kuldeep screams out like a baby animal.

Next, we see Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, followed by captain Rohit Sharma. Gambhir gives instructions to his players. Beside Gambhir, Virat Kohli is seen listening to his Head Coach attentively. Jadeja then nods in agreement.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Player of the Match in the Chennai Test, and Jasprit Bumrah are seen practising their bowling at the nets. Ashwin took 6 wickets for 88 runs in Bangladesh's second innings and scored 113 runs in India’s first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal swings the bat as well. Jadeja is seen laughing with Axar Patel, whom his teammates fondly call Bapu.

Virat Kohli is seen practising a big aerial shot. It's possibly out of the park for a SIX, leaving fans to wonder if he is going to take an aggressive approach in the Kanpur Test. Everyone knows how dangerous King Kohli can be if he starts attacking bowlers. Check out the complete video:

Virat Kohli in Chennai Test Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in Chennai. He managed only 23 runs across both innings. In the first innings, he was caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das off Hasan Mahmud’s bowling, who was playing only his 4th Test match.

In the second innings, Kohli was dismissed LBW after failing to read a delivery from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

India aim to secure a clean sweep in the Test series against Bangladesh by winning the upcoming Kanpur Test at Green Park Stadium. In the first match in Chennai, India dominated and won by 280 runs.