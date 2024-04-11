Active Stocks
WATCH | Virat Kohli takes revenge on Avesh Khan with helmet throwing celebration in Jaipur

Livemint

Virat Kohli is in red hot form this IPL season, scoring 316 runs in 5 matches and hitting his 8th IPL century. Avesh Khan's celebration from last season is being compared to Kohli's recent celebration after hitting a boundary.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gestures during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia) (AP)Premium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gestures during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia) (AP)

Former RCB captain and veteran batsman Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form this IPL season, scoring 316 runs in the 5 matches played so far. The master batsman also recently scored his 8th IPL century and crossed the 7500 IPL runs milestone against Rajasthan Royals last week. However, Kohli's celebration of his 113 has now gone viral on social media, with users comparing it to a similar celebration by Avesh Khan last season.

Also Read | Shubman Gill reveals Gujarat Titans mantra for chasing big totals in IPL: ‘It’s just the mindset, when GT is playing…'

Notably, Avesh Khan, who represented Lucknow Super Giants last season, had helped the franchise to a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first clash of the season. Soon after scoring the winning runs for his team, Avesh celebrated by throwing his helmet on the ground, while Virat was seen smirking in the background.

Avesh is now a crucial part of the Rajasthan Royals bowling setup and was in the attack when Kohli hit a boundary soon after hitting his century. Kohli, however, reignited the old rivalry by repeating the helmet-throwing reaction after hitting the boundary.

RCB face off against MI today:

Virat Kohli will now be seen in action against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium today. Both teams are currently trailing at the bottom of the IPL Points Table with a sole victory so far. Notably, despite Kohli's heroics in the last game, RCB were handed a 6-wicket loss at the Sawai Manshigh Indoor Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had grabbed their sole win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya led franchise would look to keep the winning momentum going in their home ground today in order to retain the chance of qualifying for the play off stages.

 

Published: 11 Apr 2024, 01:46 PM IST
