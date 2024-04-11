WATCH | Virat Kohli takes revenge on Avesh Khan with helmet throwing celebration in Jaipur
Virat Kohli is in red hot form this IPL season, scoring 316 runs in 5 matches and hitting his 8th IPL century. Avesh Khan's celebration from last season is being compared to Kohli's recent celebration after hitting a boundary.
Former RCB captain and veteran batsman Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form this IPL season, scoring 316 runs in the 5 matches played so far. The master batsman also recently scored his 8th IPL century and crossed the 7500 IPL runs milestone against Rajasthan Royals last week. However, Kohli's celebration of his 113 has now gone viral on social media, with users comparing it to a similar celebration by Avesh Khan last season.