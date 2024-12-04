The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of Team India getting their fielding practice ahead of the 2nd Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 Test match. The Adelaide Oval cricket match will be a Day/Night match that will feature the pink ball.

The BCCI calls it a “high-octane fielding session” with Fielding Coach TK Dilip. Youngsters Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan are seen doing the fielding practice. At the same time, seasoned cricket icons like Virat Kohli, Jaspreet Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are also seen sweating their day out.

“Today's fielding session, we'll start off having a team fielding in covers, mid-off, mid-on and short mid-wicket. So, I'll be hitting the ball to covers and the mid-on fielder will back up and return the ball to Nuwan. Let’s go,” Dilip says at the start of the video.

Then, Team India players are seen doing fielding practice and having catch practice sessions as well. Virat Kohli was seen taking a sharp catch.

Netizens react India cricket fans have reacted enthusiastically to the social media video. One of them noticed that the fielding coach was using Kohli’s bat for practice.

“Team India have to gain the momentum and push Australia out of the series in Adelaide! We are more than capable of the knock out punch!” wrote one fan.

Also Read | Australia wary of pink-ball challenge against India in Adelaide

“Hmare player kisi hero se km hai kya (Our players are no less than heroes),” wrote another.

Who is TK Dilip? TK Dilip, the Indian cricket team's fielding coach, has made significant contributions to improving fielding standards. He introduced the “fielding medal” to recognise outstanding performances and enhanced the team’s slip fielding.

Dilip replaced R. Sridhar during Rahul Dravid’s tenure and retained his role under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching. The BCCI decided to continue with Dilip after the T20 World Cup victory, following positive feedback from players who appreciated his innovative drills.