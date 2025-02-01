Indian stalwart batter, Virat Kohli on Janaury 31 was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for playing 100 Tests, a milestone he achieved back in March 2022.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Delhi vs Railways Kohli has played 23 more Tests since that landmark game. But considering he was in the national capital for his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012, the DDCA decided to honour him. Ahead of the felicitation, as the team and members gathered, Kohli honoured his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, by touching his feet.

After the end of play on Day 2, the DDCA president Rohan Jaitley felicitated the 36-year-old former Indian skipper by memento and shawl.

Kohli's first Ranji Trophy innings in 13 years lasts 15 balls Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy innings in 13 years lasted all of 15 balls, extending his lean run and fuelling the raging debate over his form.

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was short-lived, as he was knocked over for just six runs by Himanshu Sangwan on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Virat Kohli's report Virat Kohli's performance has come under scanner with his declining form in recent matches. Speaking of his stats, in 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, he has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score has been 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, in his Ranji career, Virat has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 50.77, with five centuries and six fifties in 23 matches.