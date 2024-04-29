Watch | Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' remark on commentators critical of his strike rate; netizens not impressed
RCB's Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form this IPL season, scoring 500 runs with a strike rate of 147 and an average of 77. Despite criticism for his performance against spinners, Kohli emphasizes on winning games for the team and dismisses critics' opinions on his game.
RCB opening batsman and former captain Virat Kohli has been in fine form this season, consistently topping the IPL run-scoring charts and helping his team get off to a flying start. The 35-year-old batsman has scored 500 runs this IPL season with a strike rate of 147 and an average of 77. However, Kohli has often been criticised this season for his inability to take charge against the spinners, especially in the middle overs of the game. The RCB veteran has now come out and expressed his feelings on the matter after Sunday's match against Gujarat Titans.