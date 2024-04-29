RCB's Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form this IPL season, scoring 500 runs with a strike rate of 147 and an average of 77. Despite criticism for his performance against spinners, Kohli emphasizes on winning games for the team and dismisses critics' opinions on his game.

RCB opening batsman and former captain Virat Kohli has been in fine form this season, consistently topping the IPL run-scoring charts and helping his team get off to a flying start. The 35-year-old batsman has scored 500 runs this IPL season with a strike rate of 147 and an average of 77. However, Kohli has often been criticised this season for his inability to take charge against the spinners, especially in the middle overs of the game. The RCB veteran has now come out and expressed his feelings on the matter after Sunday's match against Gujarat Titans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a dig at his critics during the post-match discussions, Kohli said, “All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But for me, it's just about winning the game for the team. And there's a reason why you do it for 15 years - because you've done this day in [and] day out; you've won games for your teams." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am not quite sure if you've been in that situation yourself to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don't really think it's the same thing. So for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game, but those who have done it day in [and] day out know what's happening, and it's kind of a muscle memory for me now."

Simond Doul says Virat Kohli reading ‘rubbish’ on social media: However, Kohli's remark did not sit down well with former New Zealand skipper Simon Doull who stated that the former Indian skipper is reading a few things he shouldn't and there was no need to make such a remark.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull said, “I think he is reading a lot of stuff on social media and is reacting to it. If he is not reading, then someone from his team is informing him about what is being said. He is a great player, and he did not need to react in that fashion after the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is not the first time this year. He has made a habit of making a point after the game. There is no need for him to read the rubbish on social media and then make big statments" the former Kiwi pacer added.

Netizens not impressed with Kohli's ‘from a box’ remark: Virat Kohli's blunt reply on his strike rate also didn't sit down well with many users on social media stated that the criticism wasn't ‘invalid’.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “He has clearly worked on his game to show more intent vs spin, and it came off. That doesn't make all the criticism invalid." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Man, your team is last in the points table while you hold the orange cap. You definitely aren't winning games for your team... that's clear!!"

Yet another user said, “Sportsman of his stature doesn’t need to prove or sound insecure with such statements."

