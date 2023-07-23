Watch: Virat Kohli's magnificent reaction to Mukesh Kumar's first international wicket1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Debutant Mukesh Kumar took his first international wicket against the West Indies, dismissing Kirk McKenzie with a length delivery outside off stump. Virat Kohli congratulated Kumar on his feat.
Debutant Mukesh Kumar took his first wicket in international cricket against the West Indies on Saturday. Kumar dismissed fellow debutant from the West Indies Kirk McKenzie on a score of 32 while tackling a ball outside the off stump.
Kumar was picked for the Indian test squad against the West Indies after an impressive outing in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, helping his team get to two finals. He has picked up 149 wickets at an average of 21.55 in the 39 first-class matches so far.
In a video shared by BCCI, the right-handed pacer was visibly excited and elated about his test debut for India. While holding in the Indian cap in his hand, Kumar said, “I got this cap today (308 no) Ashu (Ashwin) bhai gave this to me. This was the most important day of my life"
“My mother told me you stay happy and keep growing like this. She said her blessings are with me. She doesn't care if I play for India, all she wants is for her son to grow continuously." Kumar said in the video.