Debutant Mukesh Kumar took his first wicket in international cricket against the West Indies on Saturday. Kumar dismissed fellow debutant from the West Indies Kirk McKenzie on a score of 32 while tackling a ball outside the off stump.

Also Read: WI star's mother hugs Virat Kohli, breaks down | Watch Video Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli was the first person to congratulate Mukesh Kumar on this remarkable feat giving him a hug along with a pat on the head. The duo were joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and other Indian players. The Delhi Capitals players had replaced Shardul Thakur in India's test side for the second test match. Thakur who played in the first test match was ruled in the second one owing to a groin injury. The 29-year-old took the wicket of McKenzie with a length delivery outside the off stump which the West Indian batter tried to play a late cut to and eventually found an edge carrying to keeper Ishan Kishan. McKenzie had provided an aggressive start to the West Indians on Day 3 and was eventually dismissed on a score of 32.

Kumar was picked for the Indian test squad against the West Indies after an impressive outing in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, helping his team get to two finals. He has picked up 149 wickets at an average of 21.55 in the 39 first-class matches so far.

In a video shared by BCCI, the right-handed pacer was visibly excited and elated about his test debut for India. While holding in the Indian cap in his hand, Kumar said, “I got this cap today (308 no) Ashu (Ashwin) bhai gave this to me. This was the most important day of my life"

“My mother told me you stay happy and keep growing like this. She said her blessings are with me. She doesn't care if I play for India, all she wants is for her son to grow continuously." Kumar said in the video.