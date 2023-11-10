Pakistan were hoping for a wash-out as New Zealand faced Sri Lanka on November 9. Weather predictions for Bengaluru were encouraging for them as well. New Zealand failing to get to 10 points would have meant a smoother journey for the Men in Green. However, nothing of that sort happened.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, boosting their chances of making it to the World Cup semi-finals. Trent Boult's impressive bowling helped limit Sri Lanka to 170 runs. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's solid start made chasing this score easier.

Now, for Pakistan to advance, they must win decisively against England. How decisively? Well, as per rough estimates, they need to win by 287 runs if they bat first or reach their target with 284 balls remaining if they are chasing.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals? When this question popped up on the cricket show - The Pavilion - on A Sports, Pakistani legends like Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik gave hilarious replies as they laughed in disappointment.

It is still “mathematically" possible, quipped Wasim. Host Fakhar-e-Alam reminded the panel of the advice that the Sultan of Swing had given earlier. The legendary fast bowler said that the Pakistan team should bat first and lock the England team in their dressing room. Babar Azam’s boys can win as England will be “timed out".