Watch: Wasim Akram trolls Babar Azam’s team when asked how Pakistan can reach semi-finals
New Zealand's emphatic win against Sri Lanka makes it nearly impossible for Pakistan to qualify. It is still a ‘mathematical’ possibility though. Check how Wasim Akram and other Pakistani cricketing legends trolled Babar Azam's boys.
Pakistan were hoping for a wash-out as New Zealand faced Sri Lanka on November 9. Weather predictions for Bengaluru were encouraging for them as well. New Zealand failing to get to 10 points would have meant a smoother journey for the Men in Green. However, nothing of that sort happened.
Prior to this, when Fakhar-e-Alam explained the possibilities and “mathematical" equations for Pakistan’s chance to get into the semi-finals, Moin Khan said, “Should I consider that a No? (To phir main naa hi samjhu?)"
Misbah-ul-Haq's ‘better’ solution
Misbah-ul-Haq reacted to Wasim Akram’s solution. However, he had an even better solution for Pakistan. He suggested there was no need to bat first. Pakistan should lock England up in the beginning itself to save the hard work.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.