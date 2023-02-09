Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reappeared on Instagram and how. After staying away from the social media platform for almost two years, the former Indian Men's cricket team captain and wicket keeper has posted a video of himself riding a tractor in an agricultural field.

‘Nice to learn something new’, MS Dhoni had captioned the post on Instagram.

In the new video MS Dhoni is seen riding a tractor in a bid to plough a field which seems like is at his farmhouse Ranchi. The comeback post has kept his fans' hopes up for his complete revival on social media.

In the video, Dhoni shows off his new skill as he drives a tractor on a farm. A while later, another person can be seen seated with him on the tractor. The video ends with Dhoni finishing the task.

Since being shared, the video has already garnered more than 1 crore views, 28 lakh likes and more than 60,000 comments. Reacting to the post, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), wrote, ''Thala Dharisanam on Insta after so long!''

“Happy to see Thala on Instagram after ages," posted another user. A third user joked saying, ''Finally Dhoni found his Instagram password after 2 years..love you mahi bhai.''

The last time the legendary skipper posted something on Instagram was over two years ago. In the video posted on January 8, 2021, MS Dhoni was seen breaking a ripe strawberry from a growing bunch at his farm, before eating the fruit. He captioned the post as ''If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market.''

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August 2020. The most-loved wicketkeeper-batsman has had an illustrious career spanning 16 years, during which he has led the Indian cricket team to bag several iconic wins. Since his retirement, the 41-year-old has spent quality time with his family.