Watch: What activity keeps MS Dhoni busy in learning ?
- In the new video MS Dhoni is seen riding a tractor in a bid to plough a field which seems like is at his farmhouse Ranchi.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reappeared on Instagram and how. After staying away from the social media platform for almost two years, the former Indian Men's cricket team captain and wicket keeper has posted a video of himself riding a tractor in an agricultural field.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×