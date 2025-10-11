Watch: Yashasvi Jasiwal frustratingly slams forehead after horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill; ‘mera call tha na yaar’

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell victim of a horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill as the India opener missed his well-deserved double hundred in the second over on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The incident took place on the second ball of the second over bowled by Jayden Seales.

Advertisement

Having started on an overnight score of 173, Jaiswal could add only two runs to his total before driving a full delivery off Seales to mid-off and immediately sets off. Gill, who was at the non-striker's end, spots the ball at the fielder's hand and turns around. By that time Jaiswal had already crossed the half-way mark down the crease. The southpaw turns back to return to his crease but its too late by then.

An unhappy Jaiswal is in disbelief as West Indies gets a wicket early on the day. The left-hander slammed his forehead in frustration and was heard saying, “mera call tha na yaar (it was my call)”. Jaiswal played 258 balls for his 175, studded with 22 boundaries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during his knock, Jaiswal broke multiple records. His fifth 150-plus score surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's count of four by the age of 23 in Tests. Only legendary Sir Donald Bradman had more (8) in this aspect. Also Jaiswal went past Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Australian Usman Khawaja (both 6) in score more hundreds as an opener in the World Test Championship history. Only Rohit Sharma is ahead of Jaiswal (7).

Advertisement