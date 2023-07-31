Senior Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missed out on the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday. The duo were sorely missed by the fans, who blamed their absence for the humiliating six-wicket defeat at the hands of the West Indies. Also Read: Rahul Dravid responds to criticism over selection calls against West Indies, says ‘ Virat and Rohit sat out to…’ Despite warming the bench for the second ODI, the two legends could not be kept out of the public eye for long. Earlier, a video of Kohli acting as a water boy for the Indian batters went viral, with fans praising the former Indian captain's humility. In another viral video, fans were surprised to see wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal being bullied while sitting on the bench next to Kohli and Jayadev Unadkat. Throughout the episode, Kohli kept chatting with Chahal's aggressor, who was later revealed to be none other than captain Rohit Sharma. Taking note of the whole situation, the commentator said, “Somebody is bullying Yuzvendra Chahal. The culprit is revealed to be Rohit"

Virat Kohli, who has often been credited with giving Chahal a break during his stint as RCB captain, kept smiling as he witnessed the whole incident along with Jaydev Unadkat.

Why did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not play in the 2nd ODI?

The exclusion of Virat and Rohit from the Indian setup during the second ODI has baffled not just the loyal fans of men in blue but also former cricketers.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also questioned if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested just for the purpose of doing so. News agency ANI quoted Chopra as saying, “I don’t know why Rohit and Virat were rested; they haven’t played a lot of cricket because if you see, after WTC final there was a break of three weeks and there was only seven days of play in the India-WI tests. After that you play one ODI and leave the next."

Meanwhile, Indian coach Rahul Dravid had explained the reasoning behind leaving Rohit and Virat out of the playing XI. “To give people chances, Virat and Rohit sat out. We have to take those risks, we might have to take those chances in situations like that looking at big events. We want to give them (young players) as many chances we possibly can." Dravid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.