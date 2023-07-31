Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also questioned if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested just for the purpose of doing so. News agency ANI quoted Chopra as saying, “I don’t know why Rohit and Virat were rested; they haven’t played a lot of cricket because if you see, after WTC final there was a break of three weeks and there was only seven days of play in the India-WI tests. After that you play one ODI and leave the next."