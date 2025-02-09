Water sprinklers rescue fans from scorching heat in Cuttack during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Watch viral video

The spectators had a tough time at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during the India vs England 2nd ODI due to scorching heat.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Feb 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s Hardik Pandya keeps himself hydrated during India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack. (REUTERS)

In a bid to give the fans some relief from the scorching heat, ground staff at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack were seen sprinkling waters towards them during the second ODI between India and England on Sunday. Unlike the other stadiums in the country, the Barabati Stadium do not have sheds to protect the fans from scorching sun rays.

With the temperature hovering around 34 degrees in the afternoon, it was quite difficult for the spectators who have come to see their favourite stars. In a video that went viral, the ground staff sprinkling water to the fans came as a huge relief to the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWater sprinklers rescue fans from scorching heat in Cuttack during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Watch viral video
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 05:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget