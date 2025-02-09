Water sprinklers rescue fans from scorching heat in Cuttack during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Watch viral video

In a bid to give the fans some relief from the scorching heat, ground staff at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack were seen sprinkling waters towards them during the second ODI between India and England on Sunday. Unlike the other stadiums in the country, the Barabati Stadium do not have sheds to protect the fans from scorching sun rays.
With the temperature hovering around 34 degrees in the afternoon, it was quite difficult for the spectators who have come to see their favourite stars. In a video that went viral, the ground staff sprinkling water to the fans came as a huge relief to the crowd.