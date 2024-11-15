WBBL 2024: Exciting matches coming this weekend in Women’s Big Bash League; where to watch, live-streaming and more

  • On Saturday, the Adelaide Strikers will face the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval at 10 am (IST). On Sunday, the Melbourne Stars will clash with the Brisbane Heat at 8.25 am (IST), and the Sydney Thunder will face the Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval from 11.55 am (IST) onwards.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated15 Nov 2024, 04:28 PM IST
India Women's Deepti Sharma takes the catch of New Zealand Women's Isabella Gaze during the third ODI, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/File)
India Women’s Deepti Sharma takes the catch of New Zealand Women’s Isabella Gaze during the third ODI, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/File) (BCCI-X)

Women’s Big Bash League 2024 in currently underway in Australia, with Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women's match is currently being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

This is the 28th league match out of 40. Two playoffs will follow on 27 November and 29 November. The final of the WBBL 2024 will be played on 1 December, the venue of which has yet to be decided.

Also Read | India’s Shikha Pandey dazzles on WBBL debut for Brisbane Heat - Watch video

In today's match, Melbourne Renegades Women (MLRW) batted first and gave a target of 171 runs to Melbourne Stars Women (MLSW) to chase.

For MLRW, Nicole Faltum scored 66 runs, Georgia Wareham scored 34 and Prestwidge hit 23 runs. While Kim Garth took two wickets for MLSW. Also, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma picked one wicket each.

Currently, MLSW batters have scored 61/3 in 8 overs and need 110 runs in 72 overs.

WBBL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

Out of 18 matches played, Melbourne Stars Women won 8 matches, while Melbourne Renegades Women were undefeated in 9 matches. One ended with no result.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Dale Steyn makes bold Marco Jansen prediction at mega auction

WBBL 2024: Playing X for MLSW vs MLRW

Melbourne Renegades Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Nicole Faltum(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker

Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Ines McKeon, Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson

WBBL 2024: Matches this weekend

Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar peaks at right time ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

WBBL 2024: Where to watch and live-streaming details

TV viewers can catch the live action of WBBL matches on the Star Sports network, which would also be live-steamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWBBL 2024: Exciting matches coming this weekend in Women’s Big Bash League; where to watch, live-streaming and more

