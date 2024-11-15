WBBL 2024: Exciting matches coming this weekend in Women’s Big Bash League; where to watch, live-streaming and more

Women’s Big Bash League 2024 in currently underway in Australia, with Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women's match is currently being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

This is the 28th league match out of 40. Two playoffs will follow on 27 November and 29 November. The final of the WBBL 2024 will be played on 1 December, the venue of which has yet to be decided.

In today's match, Melbourne Renegades Women (MLRW) batted first and gave a target of 171 runs to Melbourne Stars Women (MLSW) to chase.

For MLRW, Nicole Faltum scored 66 runs, Georgia Wareham scored 34 and Prestwidge hit 23 runs. While Kim Garth took two wickets for MLSW. Also, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma picked one wicket each.

Currently, MLSW batters have scored 61/3 in 8 overs and need 110 runs in 72 overs.

WBBL 2024: Head-to-Head Record Out of 18 matches played, Melbourne Stars Women won 8 matches, while Melbourne Renegades Women were undefeated in 9 matches. One ended with no result.

WBBL 2024: Playing X for MLSW vs MLRW Melbourne Renegades Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Nicole Faltum(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker

Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Ines McKeon, Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson

WBBL 2024: Matches this weekend On Saturday, the Adelaide Strikers will face the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval at 10 am (IST). On Sunday, the Melbourne Stars will clash with the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval at 8.25 am (IST), and the Sydney Thunder will face the Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval from 11.55 am (IST) onwards.

