WBBL 2024: Shikha Pandey dazzles on Big Bash league debut for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers - WATCH

Ignored for the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, India pacer Shikha Pandey dazzled on her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut as the 35-year-old conceded just 14 runs and picked up two wickets in Brisbane Heat’s campaign opener against Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Opening the bowling attack, Pandey conceded just a run in the first over of the match, including four dots against South African Laura Wolvaardt. She returned in her second to dismiss the Proteas skipper for her maiden WBBL wicket as Brisbane Heat kept the opposition in check.

The India veteran was brought back in the 15th over where she conceded just three runs before taking the wicket of Bridget Patterson in her last over. In fact, Pandey was the most economical bowler for Brisbane with an economy of 3.50. Nicola Hancock and Jess Jonassen picked up one wicket each as Adelaide Strikers struggled to 133/5 in 20 overs.

For the home side, skipper Tahlia McGrath (51 not out, 41b) and opener Katie Mack (37, 34b) were the only notable scorers. In reply, Brisbane Heat struggled initially with the top three batters back in the hut inside the first 10 overs. It was a 57-run stand for the fourth wicket between captain Jonassen and Charli Knott that resurrected their innings.

Adelaide Strikers came back into the game with three quick wickets within a space of nine runs, but it was Knott’s unbeaten knock of 44 runs that saw Brisbane Heat over the line with four wickets and two overs to spare.

